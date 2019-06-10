Less than 2,000 tickets remain for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Less than 2,000 tickets remain for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
That means more than 5,500 of the 7,500 available tickets have been sold.
Tune in to KPLC 7News at Six to hear how St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital impacted one local man. If you’re not near a TV, watch live at kplctv.com/live.
Purchase of a $100 ticket puts you in the drawing for a $600,000 home in Graywood with more than 3,000 square feet of living space. You can also win a 2019 Chevy Spark LS and other prizes.
You can reserve your ticket by calling 1-800-232-4783. You can also order your ticket HERE.
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home is a modern farmhouse in Graywood built by Salvador Custom Homes. The home features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a bonus room, outdoor living space and kitchen and a second-story balcony. It even has a separate garage just for your golf cart and a dog wash station!
There are a lot of great prizes up for grabs this year, including a Forevermark Diamond Pendant necklace or men’s gold ring from Diamond Durrell’s, a 2019 Chevy Spark LS from Lake Area Chevy Dealers, a $5000 gift card from CSE Federal Credit Union, a Stay Dine and Golf package from Golden Nugget, an Artesso kitchen faucet from Brizo and a reclaimed wood coffee table from Sandra Walkin Furniture. The earlier you get your ticket, the more prizes you are eligible to win!
Once the house is complete, you’ll have the chance to take a tour during our Open House Weekends. While you’re there, be sure to register to win $10,000 in furniture or design services from Changing Spaces – no ticket purchase necessary!
Don’t be left out - last year we sold out of tickets two months early, so if you want one, be sure to reserve yours early! Remember, only 7,500 tickets will be sold this year. Winners for all the prizes including the Dream Home will be drawn live on KPLC on Sept. 22.
The St. Jude Dream Home is being built by Salvador Custom Homes with the help of many local businesses. Donated services, materials and products help this fundraiser support the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, housing, travel or meals because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.