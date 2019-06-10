Lake Charles and Sulphur selected as host sites for LHSAA basketball and baseball state championships

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA executive committee selected hosts for the 2019-2020 LHSAA championship events at its annual summer meeting Monday. Southwest Louisiana won the bid for baseball and boy’s & girl’s basketball, keeping five state championships in the Lake Area (softball, swimming).
The bids are for the non-select schools only since the LHSAA principals voted to allow select schools to hold championships at the site of their choosing back in January.
While baseball and boy’s basketball have been a staple in Lake Charles over the past few years, girl’s basketball has been played in Hammond (2016-17) and Alexandria (2018-19) since leaving Lake Charles after the 2015 season.
While there is an option for a second year on the bids, the executive committee approved one year deals likely in preparation for any format changes the LHSAA may make during the winter meetings.
Volleyball: Kenner
Wrestling: Shreveport/Bossier City
Girls Basketball: Lake Charles*
Boys Basketball: Lake Charles
Powerlifting: Monroe*
Tennis: Monroe
Baseball: Sulphur
* New host sites
