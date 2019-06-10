KPLC to broadcast national anthem each day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will soon join our sister Gray Television stations across the nation by playing the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” daily.
It’s a return to tradition for KPLC and Gray TV.
For decades the anthem was how American television stations went off the air and returned back to the airwaves the following morning.
We hope you will enjoy this daily tribute to America.
The national anthem will be sung by 9-year-old Reina Ozbay, of South Florida, who has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was 4. She is classically trained and studies opera and musical theater. When not performing, Reina enjoys tennis, swimming, bike riding and drawing.
