Justyce McClain Named To All-Louisiana Team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Senior outfielder Justyce McClain added another postseason honor to her list of accolades as the Phoenix, Arizona native was named to the 2019 LSWA (Louisiana Sports Writers Association) All-Louisiana Softball Team as a second team selection.
The honor is her third overall selection to the team and her second year a second team pick.
McClain ended her stellar career with the Cowgirls as the all-time career hits leader (278) and tied the career stolen base record with 93. McClain also set a new single season hits record (86) breaking her mark of 85 she posted in 2018.
The leadoff hitter put together a 26-game hitting streak during the season, the longest in McNeese history and reached base in 29 consecutive games, the fourth best in program history.
This season, McClain ranked fourth in the nation in hits, led the team and the SLC in hits and a .405 batting average. She also led McNeese with .450 slugging percent, .452 on base percent and 39 runs. She was also second on the team with 33 stolen bases.
2019 ALL-LOUISIANA COLLEGIATE SOFTBALL TEAM(season statistics do not include NCAA or NAIA tournament games)
Honorable MentionPitcher: Alley McDonald, Southeastern Louisiana; Heather Zumo, LSU-Eunice.Catcher: Ella Manzer, Southeastern Louisiana.First Base: Amanda Doyle, LSU; Abby Sterling, Louisiana College.Second Base: Abi Cole, Bossier Parish; Jaquelyn Ramon, Southeastern Louisiana.Third Base: Kara Gremillion, Louisiana-Lafayette; Lauren Rachal, LSU-Alexandria.Shortstop: Bayli Simon, Louisiana Tech.Outfield: Sydney McKay, Louisiana-Monroe; Raina O’Neal, Louisiana-Lafayette; Rebecca Shepherd, Bossier Parish; Savannah Stewart, LSU; Sara Tate, LSU-Eunice.Designated Player: Sloane Stewartson, Louisiana Tech.Utility: E.C. Delafield, Northwestern State; RyLeigh Rutherford, LSU-Alexandria.
