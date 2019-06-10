FSU head coach Mike Martin: Fontenot 'pitched like a warrior’

Devin Fontenot, who entered the game in the sixth inning for the Tigers, shined on the bump against the Seminoles. Fontenot allowed one run on two hits in 6.1 innings of work. He struck out a career-high 11 of the 22 batters he faced. He also threw a career-high 97 pitches. Fontenot dropped to 5-4 on the season with the loss.