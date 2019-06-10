First Alert Forecast: Relief to the heat on its way along with low rain chances this week

Tuesday will be a really great day! There will not be any rain during the day. So, you can leave the umbrella at home. Plus, that cold front from Monday will do more good things for us. The humidity will be much lower, so it will feel great! Temperatures may not even reach the 90s. Then with the lower humidity, it should only feel like the mid to upper 80s. This is with a lot of sunshine and no rain to go along with it. Try to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather!