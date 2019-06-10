First Alert Forecast: Relief to the heat on its way along with low rain chances this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be rather nice. There will be plenty of clouds around at times. There will be a slight chance of rain later this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain. I only have a 20% chance we see a few showers. In the meantime, it will be hot. Temperatures will rise to the mid 90s along with more humidity. So, it may feel like the triple digits.
This evening, the few showers we had in the afternoon should come to an end. There will still be plenty of clouds around, but after sunset there will be no more rain. Temperatures will be cooling down as well. There is actually a cold front that will be pushing through today. This will allow temperatures to drop a little quicker. So, it should eb a nice evening.
Overnight, thanks to that cold front today, it will be a little cooler as we start the day on Tuesday. Lows will be in the 60s to the lower 70s. It will not be cold enough to grab a jacket. But maybe cool enough to open your windows at night. It will be mostly clear with no rain as well.
Tuesday will be a really great day! There will not be any rain during the day. So, you can leave the umbrella at home. Plus, that cold front from Monday will do more good things for us. The humidity will be much lower, so it will feel great! Temperatures may not even reach the 90s. Then with the lower humidity, it should only feel like the mid to upper 80s. This is with a lot of sunshine and no rain to go along with it. Try to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather!
Wednesday will also be nice with more great weather. There is another rare June cold front that will be arriving later in the day. This will bring more reinforcing cool air to Southwest Louisiana. Therefore, the humidity will be lower again with temperatures in the 80s. There is still little to no chance of rain in the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will also be nice days too, but the humidity will slowly come back. There will still not be any rain. The cold fronts that pushed through will be to our south and have no impact to us anymore. Temperatures will warm up to the 90s in the afternoon. It should still be nice weather.
Next weekend will eventually bring back the rain. The cold front that moved south earlier this week will now turn into a warm front and move back north. This will bring a few showers with it. Plus, the humidity will be higher. Not everyone will see rain, but it’s best to be prepared for some this upcoming weekend.
It’s still too early to cancel any weekend plans you may have. Even though there will be some rain in a couple places, not everyone will see rain. Just have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will be back to the lower 90s along with humid conditions. So, it will be back to typical summertime weather pattern.
