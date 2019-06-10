FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rare June cold fronts bring a brief reprieve to the humidity

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some changes to be thankful for in the forecast this week as a couple of rare June cold fronts swing through our state, dropping humidity and allowing nighttime temperatures into the 60s for much of the work week, starting tonight! We don’t get this very often in Southwest Louisiana, so enjoy this break while we can.
Today, only a few widely scattered showers will develop ahead of our first front of the week with the best chance of those occurring during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, another hot ahead with afternoon highs back into the 90s. Winds out of the north will keep humidity in check with no extremely high heat index this afternoon as a result.
Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 60s from north to south as the first in 2 fronts makes its way through the state. In addition, high temperatures on Tuesday be a notch cooler only topping out in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday night should be even cooler with lower to middle 60s areawide. Through the day on Wednesday, our second front will move through, bringing only a small chance for a couple showers and driving low temperatures back down into the 60s again Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Our more normal summertime humidity levels start to kick back in on Friday with the return of southerly Gulf breezes. This will also eventually bring our next best rain chances to the area back by the weekend with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Weekend low temperatures return to the middle to upper 70s with afternoon highs around 90.
No new tropical activity is expected over the work-week ahead, with this also noted in the Monday morning tropical weather outlook issued by the National Hurricane Center. That’s something to also be thankful for this week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
