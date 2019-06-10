FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rare June cold fronts bring a brief reprieve to the humidity

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 60s from north to south as the first in 2 fronts makes its way through the state. In addition, high temperatures on Tuesday be a notch cooler only topping out in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday night should be even cooler with lower to middle 60s areawide. Through the day on Wednesday, our second front will move through, bringing only a small chance for a couple showers and driving low temperatures back down into the 60s again Wednesday and Thursday nights.