Astros’ Bregman leads AL third basemen in All-Star voting

HOUSTON, TX - Major League Baseball released its first update of the American League All-Star voting results today, which revealed that Astros third baseman Alex Bregman leads all American League third basemen by a considerable margin. The 2019 Google MLB All-Star Ballot, which is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at Astros.com, MLB.com, the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps and on Google Search, will be accessible until the “The Primary” voting period ends on Thursday, June 21st at 3:00 p.m. Astro fans are encouraged to post to social media when they are done voting, using the designated hashtag #AllStrosGame.