Astros’ Bregman leads AL third basemen in All-Star voting

HOUSTON, TX - Major League Baseball released its first update of the American League All-Star voting results today, which revealed that Astros third baseman Alex Bregman leads all American League third basemen by a considerable margin. The 2019 Google MLB All-Star Ballot, which is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at Astros.com, MLB.com, the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps and on Google Search, will be accessible until the “The Primary” voting period ends on Thursday, June 21st at 3:00 p.m. Astro fans are encouraged to post to social media when they are done voting, using the designated hashtag #AllStrosGame.
Bregman has accrued 630,159 votes thus far, which is over 350,000 more votes than the next closest third baseman, Gio Urshela of the Yankees (269,716). His vote total also ranks fourth among all American League players regardless of position, behind only outfielder Mike Trout (951,002), fellow Astros teammate and outfielder George Springer (776,352) and catcher Gary Sánchez (737,107). Bregman was named to his first-career All-Star team last season, where he became the first player in Astros franchise history to win the All-Star Game Ted Williams MVP Award.
Springer (776,352 votes), who has been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, trails only Mike Trout (951,002) of the Angels for the lead among outfielders. Jose Altuve stands in second place among second basemen in votes at 448,131, trailing Tommy La Stella of the Angels by less than 40,000 votes. Carlos Correa (329,421) also ranks second among shortstops behind Jorge Polanco (329,421) of the Twins.
Astros outfielder Michael Brantley ranks fourth among outfielders (458,577) while fellow Astros outfielder Josh Reddick (220,079) ranks ninth. Also garnering votes for the Astros are catcher Robinson Chirinos (4th, 197,976), first baseman Yuli Gurriel (6th, 188,318) and designated hitter Aledmys Díaz (152,614).
The voting period for “The Primary” round concludes at 3:00 p.m. CT on Friday, June 21. Players must finish within the top three in vote totals at their respective position to advance to the second round, the “Starters Election” , with the exception of outfielders, who must finish within the top nine in vote totals at their position.
The Starters Election round will begin at 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26, with fans voting among the finalists at each position during a 28-hour window that concludes on Thursday, June 27 at 3:00 p.m. CT. Results of the Starters Election will be announced on June 27 at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Last season, the Astros had a club-record tying six players make the All-Star Team, while the entire Astros coaching staff represented the club at the All-Star Game, led by Astros manager AJ Hinch.
