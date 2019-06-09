First Alert Forecast: Cold front tries to pass through SWLA early this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect hot temperatures to stick around. As of 2:30 pm temperatures were in the low 90s across the area with heat indices in the upper 90 to low triple digits. Be sure to take precaution against the sun through the evening hours as the UV index remains at extreme levels. We’ll slowly cool off overnight with temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 70s.
Monday we’ll start to see cloud cover build in as rain chances slowly increase. We’ve got a 20% chance of rain through the afternoon for a hit or miss shower or storm. I think most of us will remain dry, but the chance for one of those to pop up is still in the forecast. Temperatures will be warm once again topping out in the low 90s, but the heat will still remain a problem. The heat index will likely reach the upper 90s to low triple digits once again through the afternoon. We’re also watching an approaching cold front which is helping to increase cloud cover into Tuesday and could cool us off a few degrees.
Tuesday we’ll start with more clouds and see that stick around through the afternoon. Clouds will help to keep us a bit cooler as well as anticipated lower humidity levels as cold front sweeps through. As of right now this cold front looks to keep rain chances to our south and north with the rain splitting around us and we still get the positives from it. Overnight lows dip into the upper 60s to low 70s!
Wednesday we’ll be a bit cooler as well with highs topping out in the upper 80s for the second day in a row and that slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Right now chances are at 10% but depending on if that front stalls just off shore we could see that become the catalyst for some afternoon showers and storms to develop. Keep an eye on rain chances Wednesday! Temperatures will see a dip into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight once again and that cold front is expected to fully move out of the area.
Thursday we’ll start with clearer skies and rain chances at near zero, but that means heat will be back. High temperatures top out in the low 90s, but with more sunshine expect feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s! Same story into Friday with low rain chances and hot temperatures once again.
Into next weekend that normal summer time pattern returns with hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms and high temperatures in the low 90s!
Tropical Update: Not looking at anything to develop in the gulf with a lack of low to mid level moisture. We’re also watching a plume of dust moving off of Africa in the Eastern Atlantic ocean which would inhibit the development of anything tropical. The National Hurricane Center does not have anything developing for the next 2 to 5 days.
