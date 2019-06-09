First Alert Forecast: Cold front tries to pass through SWLA early this week

Monday we’ll start to see cloud cover build in as rain chances slowly increase. We’ve got a 20% chance of rain through the afternoon for a hit or miss shower or storm. I think most of us will remain dry, but the chance for one of those to pop up is still in the forecast. Temperatures will be warm once again topping out in the low 90s, but the heat will still remain a problem. The heat index will likely reach the upper 90s to low triple digits once again through the afternoon. We’re also watching an approaching cold front which is helping to increase cloud cover into Tuesday and could cool us off a few degrees.