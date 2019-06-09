Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Fugitives captured in Allen Parish

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - Two inmates that escaped from a prison facility in Pine Prairie Sunday morning have been captured in Allen Parish, Sheriff Eddie Soileau with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Kelman Bejarano-Batiz and Wilmer Alexander Ramierez-Espana were captured at a convenience store in Oakdale, Soileau said. Both men were detained after a struggle, according to a post on the Oakdale Police Department’s Facebook page.
According to the post, while detaining the two subjects, Moises Isai Montoya walked up. After interviewing Montoya, officers learned that he was there to pick up Bejarano-Batiz and Ramierez-Espana.
Bejarano-Batiz and Ramirez-Espana will be brought back to the prison facility, where they will face a charge of simple escape and possibly other charges, Soileau said.
Montoya was booked into the Oakdale City Jail on the charge of assisting escape.
Bejarano-Batiz original charge was for a DUI conviction in April. Ramirea-Espana was for a minor traffic violation which was picked up by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is still ongoing.
