Oakdale man arrested for burglary

Allen Parish. (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has been arrested for burglarizing and setting fire to a relative’s home.
Heath Reid, 45, was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on Friday, June 7, on one count each of Simple Arson and Burglary.
On the afternoon of the 6th, the Oakdale Fire Department responded to a house fire located in the 200 block of West Beck.
State Fire Marshal deputies were called to assist in determining the origin and cause of the fire. Investigators learned in addition to the fire, the tenants of the home reported electronics missing from inside.
After assessing the scene and collecting witness statements, State Fire Marshal deputies determined the fire was intentionally set.
Following continued investigative efforts, Reid was identified as a suspect in the case and was placed under arrest.
This investigation is on-going.
