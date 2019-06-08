LSU lets early lead slip away in loss to Florida State in super regional opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU built a lead against Florida State in the first game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium Saturday, but FSU rallied to take the win.
The Tigers fell 6-4 to the Seminoles. The official attendance for the game was 11,636.
LSU used six pitchers in the game. They finished with a total of 10 walks and eight strikeouts. The Tigers scored runs in the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings to take the 4-0 lead. Florida State was held hitless into the fifth inning and didn’t score a run until the sixth.
“Obviously, an extremely tough loss today for us,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. “We were up 4-0, and I thought we were doing a tremendous job against a really tough competitor in (FSU starting pitcher) Drew Parrish. We were up 4-0 but it felt like we could have been up further than that. We squandered a couple opportunities early where I felt like we really could have extended the lead.”
Florida State center fielder Reese Albert hit two home runs in the game. The first was a three-run shot in the seventh inning to tie the game. He then blasted a solo shot in the top of the ninth.
Cole Henry started on the mound for LSU but only pitched two innings. The reason given was arm soreness. He had three strikeouts and three walks. Todd Peterson relieved him and kept the Tigers in the lead. He allowed two runs on three hits in 4.1 innings of work. He struck out four batters and walked three others.
Trent Vietmeier gave up two runs on one hit in 0.2 innings on the mound. He had one strikeout and one walk. Devin Fontenot allowed one run on one hit in 0.1 innings. He suffered the loss and dropped to 5-3 on the season.
Zack Hess gave up a run on a hit in the 0.2 innings he pitched. Ma’Khail Hilliard was the last to take the mound for LSU.
After a scoreless first inning, a single to center field by Brandt Broussard in the second sent Daniel Cabrera home for the 1-0 lead. In the third, a groundout by Antoine Duplantis allowed Josh Smith to score to make it 2-0.
In the fourth, Beloso scored on a single through the right side by Chris Reid. And, in the fifth, a single up the middle by Daniel Cabrera plated Smith again for the 4-0 LSU lead.
In the top of the sixth, with runners on first and third, a single to third base by Matheu Nelson sent Drew Mendoza home. In the seventh, Veitmeier was trying to nurse the 4-1 lead, but gave up the three-run bomb to right to Albert and suddenly, the game was tied 4-4 .
In the eighth, a sac fly by Tim Becker allowed Nelson to score to give the Seminoles their first lead of the game. Albert’s second homer of the game, which came in the top of the ninth and was also to right field, put Florida State ahead 6-4.
LSU had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth with Duplantis, the school’s all-time hits leader, at the plate 23 years to the day that Warren Morris hit the walk-off homer to win the 50th College World Series in Omaha, but this pop-up closed out the FSU 6-4 upset.
“I’m proud of our guys, I thought they played hard today. They gave it everything they had. I hurt for them, but we don’t have any time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to win tomorrow or the season is over. They are going to have some time to digest it and get ready to go tomorrow behind (LSU’s Sunday starting pitcher Landon) Marceaux. Hopefully we will play just a little bit better,” Mainieri added.
Florida State head coach Mike Martin has at least 40 wins for the 40th straight and final year of his coaching career. LSU now has its backs against the wall in this Super Regional series. The Seminoles are just one win away from Omaha, while the Tigers are a loss away from seeing their season come to an end.
The teams will take the field again Sunday at 5 p.m.
