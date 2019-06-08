First Alert Forecast: Heat continues for a few days, but is some relief on the way?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds hanging around. The greatest chance for an afternoon shower remains confined in and around the I-10 corridor thanks to lingering moisture. We should see dewpoints continuing to fall overnight which will help us cool off into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight.
We’ll start off Sunday with lower dewpoints and ample sunshine. Cloud cover is expected to be sparse tomorrow and temperatures could reach the mid 90s through the afternoon. Feels-like could put us in the low triple digits through the afternoon. This is a good time to remind everyone to stay hydrated and use sunscreen as UV levels are extreme. This means sunburns can occur quickly without skin protection. Also, don’t forget to check vehicles before exiting as temperatures in the mid 90s outside means the inside of the vehicle reaches about 130 degrees in 20 minutes.
Thankfully we could get some lower humidity by mid week, but first. Monday will be another hot one! We do have limited rain chances as a cold front is poised to push through the area. This would help to usher in drier air and cloud cover. The cloud cover would move through first along with that very slight chance for rain and then the drier air would funnel in after. This would help lows to cool off into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight.
Tuesday we could see some of that cloud cover lingering along with cooler temperatures expect highs to reach the upper 80s to low 90s through the afternoon. A slight chance for a hit or miss shower remains in the forecast before temperatures overnight fall into the mid to upper 60s across SWLA.
We should see clouds begin to clear up by Wednesday, but thankfully drier air sticks around. High temperatures stay confined in the upepr 80s to low 90s! Overnight we’ll once again fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday ample sunshine allows us to warm into the low 90s with the return of that more humid air. This means feels like temperatures in the mid 90s to upper 90s through the afternoon. We should see that typical summer time pattern return into the weekend with highs in the low 90s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the chance for an afternoon shower or storm.
Tropical update: Nothing out there now for us to be concerned about as the tropics are pretty quiet. The National Hurricane Center does not expect any development in the next 5 days.
