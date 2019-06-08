First Alert Forecast: Heat continues for a few days, but is some relief on the way?

Thankfully we could get some lower humidity by mid week, but first. Monday will be another hot one! We do have limited rain chances as a cold front is poised to push through the area. This would help to usher in drier air and cloud cover. The cloud cover would move through first along with that very slight chance for rain and then the drier air would funnel in after. This would help lows to cool off into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight.