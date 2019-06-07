SWLA Arrest Report - June 6, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 6, 2019.
Averell Shamore Stewart, 19, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; property damage under $1,000; aggravated assault.
Celso David Castillo-Giron, 23, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Kendrick Wayne Richard Jr., 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; negligent injuring.
John Celveland Miller, 49, Westlake: Criminal mischief.
Devin Michael Guidry, 33, Rayne: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless operation; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Natasha Katrice Gray, 34, Westlake: Second degree battery; domestic abuse battery.
Micah Gregory McCoy, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Marie Chesson, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Joseph Adam Pelt, 42, Vidor, TX: Contempt of court.
Rolona Nichole Harrison, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).
Jeromie Dion Guillory, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; federal detainer.
Keisha Lane Matt, 30, Mamou: Federal detainer.
Christopher Jake Morvant, 46, Jennings: Federal detainer.
Kebba Kenyatta Verdin, 23, Lafayette: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000; theft under $1,000.
Shaun Arthur Victory, 28, Westlake: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Chanin Alexis White, 19, Dequincy: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); unauthorized use of an access card under $500; identity theft (2 charges); unauthorized use of an access card under $300.
Damien Jermaine Royster, 27, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; assault drive-by shooting; no seat belt; obstruction of justice; probation detainer.
Caleb Keith Guillory, 29, Iowa: Instate detainer.
Nicole Marie Babineaux, 34, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Alexis Ann Williams, 24, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; open alcoholic beverage containers; disturbing the peace.
Earl Wes Parker, 58, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $500; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason McCory Alfred, 34, Lake Charles: First degree rape (2 charges).
Jacqueline Joyce Garlow, 59, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerome Dion Harrison, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; attempted second degree murder (3 charges).
Karen Alexandria Deaton, 23, DeQuincy: Resisting a police officer with force; child endangerment; contempt of court; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; first offense DWI.
Harry Lloyd Peveto II, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Bobby Owens Parker, 58, Eunice: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; obstruction of justice.
Milton Prudhomme Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Running a red light; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; flight from an officer; contempt of court.
