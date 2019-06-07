Heat No. 1 killer among weather fatalities

June 7, 2019 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 1:31 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Heat is the No. 1 killer among weather fatalities, according to information compiled by the National Weather Service.

There were 108 heat-related deaths reported in the United States in 2018 and an average of 101 heat-related deaths per year over the last 10 years. There were 136 heat-related deaths over a 30-year period.

Flood-related deaths were the second-highest, with 80 deaths in 2018 and an average of 95 annually over 10 years and 87 annually over 30 years.

Here are some tips from weather.gov/heat to stay safe in the heat.

If it's 90 degrees outside, a car can heat up to 109 degrees in 10 minutes.
  • ON THE JOB: Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible.
  • INDOORS: Check on the elderly, sick and those without AC.
  • OUTDOORS: Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade, and stay hydrated.
