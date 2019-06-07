First Alert Forecast: Lower rain chances and hot temperatures this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This evening, it should be rather nice. I have lowered the rain chance for the evening since not much rain has developed to our west moving in our direction. That is not to say we will not see any rain, but the rain chances are a little bit lower. There may only be a few small showers that pop up. Temperatures will still be warm in the 80s around sunset.
Overnight, it should be mostly clear. There will be a few clouds here and there, but overall, it should be a nice and dry night. The humidity will be slightly lower, allowing the temperature to drop to the lower 70s. Some places farther north may see the upper 60s. I do not expect any rain tonight. It should be a nice start to the day on Saturday with plenty of sunshine.
Saturday will no longer have a great chance for any rain. There will be a 10% chance of maybe one or two showers. Therefore, most of us will not see any rain at all. There should be a few passing clouds will a lot of sunshine. Temperatures should be up to the lower 90s in the afternoon. It will feel like the upper 90s and possibly even beyond the 100 degree mark. So, stay cool!
By Sunday, the sunshine will be back. We will take more of a break from the rain. I have lowered the rain chance to 0%. So, any outdoor plans you may have this weekend should be good to go! Whether you do anything this weekend on Saturday or Sunday, it will still be hot. Temperatures will be reaching the lower to mid 90s. Then the feels like temperature should get back to near 100 degree.
Next week will continue to have limited rain chances. There will be a 10% chance of rain Monday and Tuesday due a weak cold front coming through. This will not change much, but it could spark maybe one shower in the afternoon. So, that’s why the rain chances are not zero. Temperatures should reach the 90s in the afternoon.
The good thing about this cold front coming through is that the humidity will be lower. It should allow temperatures overnight to cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s. In the afternoon, it will still be rather hot. But it will not be as uncomfortable. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s nearly every day.
More good news about next week is that the rain chances will be lower as well! I only have a 10% chance of a few days. A couple days will have less than that! There may be a few clouds from time to time, but otherwise will be mostly sunny.
Next weekend will eventually bring back the rain. There will not be a lot of rain, just a 20% chance Saturday and Sunday. So, not everyone will see rain. Don’t cancel any plans because it’s way to early to tell exactly how much rain we will get. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s in the afternoon.
