FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and very humid; a few storms possible today

With Toledo Bend Reservoir levels hovering around 172’, 5 gates at 1 foot each remain open at the spillway, this has all but ceased anything more than some minor river flooding downstream at Deweyville, with the focus higher river levels along parts of the lower Calcasieu basin from heavier rain earlier in the week. Levels along the Calcasieu at the West Fork remain high, near moderate flood stage at Dunn Ferry Road, and in minor flood stage at the Saltwater Barrier and White Oak Park, although these levels should slowly begin to recede over the weekend.