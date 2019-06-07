FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and very humid; a few storms possible today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures barely below 80 degrees for a short period of time prior to sunrise made for a very sultry night across Southwest Louisiana and with very high humidity in place today will mean temperatures feeling about 10 degrees hotter than the thermometer with highs near 90 this afternoon. Take heat precautions if working outside today and also be prepared to come indoors when thunder roars as storms return.
High resolution computer models continue to insist on the development of scattered thunderstorms this morning across the area, developing around a slow-moving area of low pressure parked over the southeastern US. Our location in relation to this low will mean a prevailing WSW to westerly wind which will be the direction storms move in from that from later today.
Flooding won’t be as likely as these storms are more widely scattered in coverage and shouldn’t stall for lengthy periods of time, but briefly heavy rain can be expected. With grounds already saturated, any rain will runoff quickly, therefore, be prepared for some brief street flooding in any storms that develop. This chance today at 30% will run from the late-morning hours through the afternoon but taper off a bit as the sun sets, with a quieter night expected.
As this low-pressure area continues to move northeast of our area on Saturday, winds will be prevailing out of west to west-northwest on Saturday. This will pull in some slightly drier air but not enough to bring any significant reduction in humidity levels, so still expect afternoon heat indices around 100 tomorrow and only very isolated showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon.
Sunday will likely be even drier but hotter as sunshine heats up afternoon temperatures into the middle 90s with feels like temperatures around 103. A slight chance of thunderstorms returns Monday as a weak front gets pulled through the state thanks to the departing low and much of next week will feature sunshine and “slightly” less humidity with lows at night around 70 and highs in the afternoon around 90.
With Toledo Bend Reservoir levels hovering around 172’, 5 gates at 1 foot each remain open at the spillway, this has all but ceased anything more than some minor river flooding downstream at Deweyville, with the focus higher river levels along parts of the lower Calcasieu basin from heavier rain earlier in the week. Levels along the Calcasieu at the West Fork remain high, near moderate flood stage at Dunn Ferry Road, and in minor flood stage at the Saltwater Barrier and White Oak Park, although these levels should slowly begin to recede over the weekend.
The tropics look quiet over the next 3 to 5 days with no tropical formation expected in the Gulf, Caribbean or Atlantic basins.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.