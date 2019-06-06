SWLA Arrest Report - June 5, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 5, 2019.
Kelly Renee Carrico, 36, Lafayette: Contempt of court (2 charges); first offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; careless operation.
Laine Brooke Benoit, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Kathleeen Marion Qualls, 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tonya Rene Thomas, 37, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Terri Michelle Sarvaunt, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Brian Keith Hebert, 57, Ragley: Federal detainer.
Taylor Brooke Landry, 26, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Christopher Shane Guidry, 29, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Jared Edward Gregory, 44, Bastrop: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jamie Lynette Lemelle, 21, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.
Kristy Ann Smola, 36, Cameron: Instate detainer.
Krystal Lynn Petyak, 46, Houston TX: Out of state detainer.
Chad Marcus Freeman, 45, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; violations of protective orders; property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jamon Dominique Horn, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Adrianna Keonna Simmons, 21, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Eugene John Kelly Victor, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joseph Lannis Rideau Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Joe Thomas Vallejo, 41, Lake Charles: Crime against nature by solicitation; first offense prostitution.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.