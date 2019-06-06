SWLA Arrest Report - June 5, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 5, 2019.

Kelly Renee Carrico, 36, Lafayette: Contempt of court (2 charges); first offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; careless operation.

Laine Brooke Benoit, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Kathleeen Marion Qualls, 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Tonya Rene Thomas, 37, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Terri Michelle Sarvaunt, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Brian Keith Hebert, 57, Ragley: Federal detainer.

Taylor Brooke Landry, 26, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Christopher Shane Guidry, 29, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Jared Edward Gregory, 44, Bastrop: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Jamie Lynette Lemelle, 21, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.

Kristy Ann Smola, 36, Cameron: Instate detainer.

Krystal Lynn Petyak, 46, Houston TX: Out of state detainer.

Chad Marcus Freeman, 45, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; violations of protective orders; property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jamon Dominique Horn, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Adrianna Keonna Simmons, 21, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Eugene John Kelly Victor, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Lannis Rideau Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Joe Thomas Vallejo, 41, Lake Charles: Crime against nature by solicitation; first offense prostitution.

