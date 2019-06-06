Surviving D-Day: Local veterans reflect on the invasion 75 years later

SOUTHWEST, La. (KPLC) - Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of a pivotal day of World War 2. D-Day is a day that proved to be the beginning of the end of the war in Europe.
As the nation remembers those who sacrificed their lives two veterans from Southwest Louisiana, Raphael Guidry and Lawrence Boudreaux, shared their experiences from the harrowing mission.
“It was kind of scary a lot of the time..shells were falling all around us, it was a bad sight,” said Boudreaux.
75 years after serving in World War 2, Boudreaux and Lawrence still remember how D-Day began.
“We were on the boat and when we got to the beach, we was on a Higgin boat and we were fixing to get down,” Boudreaux said.
“I landed in England but on the backside, it was about 3 to 4 weeks later," said Guidry.
Whether it was dropping into the battle by air or traveling through the English Channel by boat, it’s an experience they said they hate to relive but will never forget.
“When I was hit, I was put in a tent and it was a lot of others crying for help..I had a bad night that night,” Boudreaux said.
“They were playing a song over the speaker, I can hear that song replaying in my head.. it still breaks my heart," Guidry said.
Guidry served as a sergeant in charge of maintenance and Boudreaux as a private first class for the 101st Airborne Division. Both men were in their early twenties at the time of the invasion and say while the mission was tough it was even tougher adjusting to life post-war.
“I had a son that was born after I was in France, when I first saw him he was walking, he was almost 2 years old," said Guidry.
75 years later, both men say the mission still offers a valuable lesson.
“War is not good, but sometimes you have to do it to save your country," said Boudreaux.
In addition to remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
