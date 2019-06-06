Sulphur Police honor Acadian Ambulance for quick response to motorcade crash

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - It’s been almost a month since three Lake Area officers were injured while escorting President Trump through the area.
Wednesday morning, the Sulphur Police Department honored several Acadian Ambulance EMTs and Paramedics who responded to the scene.
“I commend everyone who responded to this emergency," Sulphur Officer AJ Powell said. "Thank y’all. Y’all took care of my brother and I appreciate it. The President came to town on May 14. During the motorcade a motorcycle crash happened. One of our officers was involved. Two of the CPSO Deputies were involved. The response from Acadian was second to none.”
One of the paramedics says she got out of the ambulance to run to the scene to render aid to the officers, because the road was still blocked for President Trump’s motorcade to pass.
“This medic comes running half a mile down the road with her med bag in 90 degree weather, does a quick triage, and next thing he knows, she shows back up with an ambulance and stretcher, loads him up, and off to the hospital; he goes.” Powell said about the Parademic who helped the Sulphur officer.
While it’s been almost a month since the crash, that Paramedic, Annie Dillard, remembers it like it was yesterday.
“Before I even got there, these guys said our response time was really short," Dillard said. "For me it felt like the longest time because I knew that the officers were down. I knew if these were my guys, my coworkers, that I would want someone to get there as fast as they could for us. I did a 360 hot lap to see what the damage was. I got to the Sulphur officer and asked him a few questions, saw where his mind was at, asked him how he was doing, where he was hurting, then I went and triaged other guys. I waited for what felt like hours, but it was just minutes, waiting for the units to get there.”
Dillard, along with seven other EMTs and Paramedics received Certificates of Commendation and Challenge Coins for their efforts.
“I want to say thank y’all for what y’all do," Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said. "Y’all’s work does not go unnoticed, y’all’s hard work is definitely recognized.”
The certificate read:
‘On Tuesday May 14, 2019, at approximately 13:30 hours, multiple law enforcement motorcycles were participating in the presidential motorcade escort on I-210 in Lake Charles. A collision occurred between some of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office motorcycles resulting in two riders being ejected. A third officer, from Sulphur Police Department, was ejected seconds later while attempting to avoid the downed Deputies from the initial crash.
A chaotic scene quickly evolved as two Law Enforcement Officers received moderate injuries and a third rider received critical injuries. This accompanied by the motorcycle parts and pieces littered the roadway. Assisting Officers had minimal medical supplies for the situation. Acadian Ambulance Service arrived on the scene within moments.
The first medic to arrive was Annie Dillard. Due to the road blockage, the ambulance was forced to park a distance from the crash scene. Despite 90-degree weather, Dillard ran approximately 1/2 mile to Captain Cheaney’s location. This all while carrying a heavy bag. Dillard quickly assessed Cheaney’s injuries, instructed officers on what to do, and then ran to other officers to complete an initial triage. This all to obtain information vital to request the appropriate resources to respond to the incident.
The quick response of several ambulances, the coordination between crews and hospitals, no doubt played an important role in the quick medical treatment and transport that’s providing for a more positive outcome for all deputies/officers injured.'
