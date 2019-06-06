Sulphur Police honor Acadian Ambulance for quick response to motorcade crash

“Before I even got there, these guys said our response time was really short," Dillard said. "For me it felt like the longest time because I knew that the officers were down. I knew if these were my guys, my coworkers, that I would want someone to get there as fast as they could for us. I did a 360 hot lap to see what the damage was. I got to the Sulphur officer and asked him a few questions, saw where his mind was at, asked him how he was doing, where he was hurting, then I went and triaged other guys. I waited for what felt like hours, but it was just minutes, waiting for the units to get there.”