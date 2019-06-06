4-star safety Major Burns from Madison Prep commits to LSU through emotional video

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Major Burns, a four-star safety at Madison Prep, used a video to pen an emotional letter to his late father and announce his commitment to LSU.
The 6-foot-2, 176-pound defensive back is the 16th commitment picked up by Ed Orgeron and the Tigers in the 2020 class.
According to 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, LSU now sits at No. 2 overall for its 2020 recruiting class.
The rankings put Burns as the No. 8 prospect in Louisiana, No. 16 overall safety in the country, and No. 200 overall prospect in the nation.
Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Miami, and Texas A&M were also on the list of universities he was considering but he chose to stay at home.
