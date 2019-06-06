Sports Person of the Week - Isaac Ingram

BASILE, La. (KPLC) - From a young age, Isaac Ingram knew rodeo was his calling.
“When I’d sit in the living room with my grandfather, we’d watch the bull riding events on TV and I would look at all the great bull riders and be like 'I want to be on one of those stages one day," Isaac Ingram admitted. "I’m blessed to be on the stage I’m on now.”
The senior from Basile came off a third-place finish in bull riding in 2018 and went into the 2019 high school finals confident that he would end his high school career on top.
“I just went in thinking I need to set the pace for the week and just go in and have fun and give God the glory in everything that I do,” said Ingram.
The senior capped off a stellar week at Burton with three consecutive eight-second rides in bareback riding en route to bringing home his first state title with a score of 68.5 points.
“It feels amazing, I couldn’t ask for anything better," Ingram admitted. "The support has been amazing, they’ve been with me since day one and they haven’t quit, so it’s awesome.”
And Ingram isn't done yet. With a state title in hand, Ingram will take his talents to Rock Springs, Wyoming for the national rodeo and likes his chances of bringing home some hardware.
“I’m pretty excited, I can’t wait for it," said Ingram. "I think I can do pretty good on this stage.”
