Six arrested in drive-by shootings in Westlake and Lake Charles, one sought

Myers said Bias and Richard were in the Chevy Malibu and were responsible for shooting at a Nissan Sentra occupied by Leblanc, Spikes, Duncan, Bolster, and the juvenile at Huber Park on May 19. A short time later, the occupants of the two cars were shot at each other at Brentwood Park. Myers said the events of May 19 ultimately led to the occupants in the Sentra shooting at the home on Morning Glory Lane in the early hours of May 20.