Six arrested in drive-by shootings in Westlake and Lake Charles, one sought

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Six people have been arrested in connection with a three drive-by shootings in May. One person is still being sought.
The shootings happened on May 19 and 20 at Huber and Brentwood parks in Lake Charles and on Morning Glory Lane in Westlake, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Five adults and a 16-year-old have been arrested, but authorities are searching for Keyshawn J. Bias, 22, of Westlake. Bias is wanted on a $250,000 warrant - signed by Judge David Ritchie - for aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who knows his whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
Myers said authorities responding to a drive-by shooting around 3 a.m. on Morning Glory Lane in Westlake met with Bias and Chelci R. Richard, 22, who lived at the home. They told deputies they were inside when they heard shots outside. A Chevrolet Malibu and the home were both shot numerous times.
Detectives learned that the shooting may have been connected to drive-by shootings that happened at Huber Park and Brentwood Park in Lake Charles on May 19.
Myers said detectives identified the suspects responsible for the drive-by shooting on Morning Glory Lane as a four Lake Charles residents, including a 16-year-old juvenile. They all faces counts of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal property damage and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
- Wilson D. Leblanc, Jr., 20. Bond: $500,000.
- Kadi E. Spikes, 17. Bond $250,000.
- Diomond D. Duncan, 20. Bond: $450,000.
- Torrianna J. Bolster, 18. Bond: $450,000.
Myers said Bias and Richard were in the Chevy Malibu and were responsible for shooting at a Nissan Sentra occupied by Leblanc, Spikes, Duncan, Bolster, and the juvenile at Huber Park on May 19. A short time later, the occupants of the two cars were shot at each other at Brentwood Park. Myers said the events of May 19 ultimately led to the occupants in the Sentra shooting at the home on Morning Glory Lane in the early hours of May 20.
Richard faces counts of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Her bond is set at $250,000.
Det. Travis Mier is the lead investigator on this case.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.