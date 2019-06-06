Sam Houston’s Meeks drafted by Boston, will honor commitment to McNeese

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos are coming off its best season since joining Class 5A. Big Sam held a national ranking throughout the season as the team reached the state championship and finished with a 37-5 record.
Sam Houston continued its impressive 2019 season on Wednesday as a pair of players were drafted. Silas Ardoin came of the board first then pitcher Cameron Meeks’ name was called two rounds later in the 38th round by the Boston Red Sox at pick No. 1157 overall.
Despite being drafted, Meeks told KPLC 7 Sports that he will honor his commitment to Justin Hill and the McNeese Cowboys and will play college baseball.
Meeks was instrumental to the Broncos this season on the mound. He pitched a one-hit complete game shutout in the state semifinals over Parkway to get Sam Houston to the Class 5A championship.
