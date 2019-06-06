Sam Houston’s Ardoin drafted by Rockies, will honor commitment to Texas

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos are coming off its best season since joining Class 5A. Big Sam held a national ranking throughout the season as the team reached the state championship and finished with a 37-5 record.
Catcher Silas Ardoin was the heart and soul of the 2019 squad and he was rewarded Wednesday when he was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 2019 MLB Draft. Ardoin was picked in the 36th round and was the 1089th overall selection.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be drafted,” said Ardoin. “It’s just a dream come true as I’ve been working for this for forever and to know that a pro team wants me is just a great feeling.”
Despite having his named called in the draft, Ardoin is opting to honor his commitment to the University of Texas. He’ll aim to help bring a title back to Austin while improving as a player.
“Texas is a great program and I feel like I have a lot of room to grow and get better over there,” Ardoin admitted, “so I can become a higher prospect in years to come.”
Ardoin follows in the footsteps of his father Danny, who was drafted by the Oakland A’s out of McNeese in 1995. The senior Ardoin was also a catcher and spent nearly a decade in the MLB playing for the Twins, Rangers, Rockies, Orioles and Dodgers.
“Without him I definitely wouldn’t be here,” Ardoin said of his father. “All the countless hours he spent with me working on my game, making me a better player and helping me grow as a man is something not everyone is lucky to have.”
Ardoin joins fellow Bronco Cameron Meeks as draft picks. Like Ardoin, Meeks said he is honoring his college commitment and will play at McNeese.
“I can’t be more proud of my brother. Meeks has worked hard for this and deserves all the recognition that he is getting,” said Ardoin. “We have grown so close over the years playing together and I’m just so happy for him and his family.”
