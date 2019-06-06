Ricky Langley loses appeal before the U.S. Fifth Circuit Appeals Court

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeal will not set convicted child murderer Ricky Langley free.
A year ago, a three judge panel of the U.S. Fifth Circuit issued a ruling that could have put Langley back on the streets. Langley is a three times convicted murder and pedophile, who strangled six-year-old Jeremy Guillory in 1992. The Fifth Circuit decision in May 2018 outraged and angered those who investigated and prosecuted Langley.
“I’m sick to my stomach, I’m angry. I am frustrated with the criminal justice system that tries to reward criminal defendants for their actions. This case was meticulously tried in front of two juries and a judge. They all found him guilty,” said Rick Bryant in May 2018. He prosecuted the case.
“He is a murdering pedophile, has a history of it and admits he will kill again. He enjoyed it,” said former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon in 2018, Langley confessed to Dixon that he killed the boy.
But now the majority of the Fifth Circuit finds the three judge panel was wrong and has ruled against Langley. So Langley will not see freedom.
Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier says Langley should have been executed.
“Had it not been for the actions of the trial judge in one of the trials in this case, this defendant would have been subjected to the death penalty and I think that would have been extremely reasonable under the circumstances of this case. He should feel very fortunate that he did not ultimately get the death penalty,” said DeRosier.
DeRosier admits Langley’s defense attorney may ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review.
“Defense attorneys can be creative in their illogical and irrational (thinking) and that was exactly the case here and this large panel of the Fifth Circuit basically concluded the same thing,” said DeRosier.
DeRosier says the DA’s office will never stop fighing to keep Langley behind bars, where he can never again pose a threat to a child.
