New dean of student services named at McNeese State University

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Kedrick Nicholas has been named dean of student services at McNeese State University, according to news release from the school.
His appointment was approved at the February meeting of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.
At McNeese, Nicholas was recently associate dean of students. He has also served as director of campus life, engagement and student retention, assistant dean of student services, coordinator of student activities and a verification officer in the financial aid office.
Nicholas is the president of the Louisiana Association of College and University Student Personnel Administrators and has served on its board for the past three years. He is a past recipient of the LACUSPA Mid-Manager of the Year Award.
