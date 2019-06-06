Making your voice assistant secure

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Technology is getting smarter and more helpful, but in turn potentially more dangerous.
Smart-home devices, or voice assistants like “Alexa,” “Google,” or “Siri” are becoming extremely popular, and there’s a growing theory that someone -- a company, hackers, or the government -- is listening on the other end. No matter who you might think is listening on the other side there are ways to make sure they can’t.
Amazon uses information that you send them -- probably accidentally -- to improve “Alexa’s” features. To stop that open your “Alexa” app on your phone, go to “Settings," “Alexa Account,” “Alexa Privacy," then “Manage how your data improves Alexa,” and turn off the “Help develop new features” tab.
An easier way to make sure “Alexa” -- or whoever else -- isn’t listening, mute the speaker. On top of the “Alexa” device there is a microphone button. Press it once, it’ll turn red. That means the microphone is off, and “Alexa” can’t hear you. Just hit the same button again to turn her ears back on.
Lastly, if you want to delete everything you’ve told “Alexa” in the past, open up that app again and go to “Alexa Account," “Alexa Privacy,” then “Review voice history.” Click the date range, and “All history,” then delete.
So if you want all of “Alexa’s” help without the possibility of someone else hearing you -- give those steps a try.
If you want step-by-step instructions for your Google home device or “siri” click HERE.
