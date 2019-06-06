LSU Eunice sends Sheridan, 10 others to four-year colleges

EUNICE, La. – After leading LSU Eunice Baseball to its tenth 50-win season in school history, several key members of the 2019 Bengals have signed on to continue playing at four-year institutions.
“As a coach, you want to put your players in a position to succeed while they are with you, but more importantly, get them in a spot to continue playing the game they love,” LSU Eunice head coach Jeff Willis said. “This group of young men did a great job of competing for us and I look forward to watching them excel in the next step of their journey.”
A solid nucleus of this year’s sophomore class will be moving on to Southland Conference schools. Landon Clifton (Napoleonville, LA, Ascension Catholic HS) and Evan Keller (Destrehan, LA, Destrehan HS) will continue to be teammates as they join Southeastern Louisiana. Sulphur HS product Andrew Sheridan (Sulphur, LA, Sulphur HS) moves closer to move to play for the reigning SLC Tournament Champions, McNeese State. Austin Kirkpatrick (Breaux Bridge, LA, Teurlings Catholic HS) makes the trek up north to Northwestern State.
A pair of Bengals will also head out to the Lone Star State to play in the Southland, with Tristan Welch (Baton Rouge, LA, Catholic-Baton Rouge HS) signing with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Tod Gauthe’ (Brusly, LA, Brusly HS) heading to Stephen F. Austin.
Two players will stay in the LSU system as Bren Faulk (Abbeville, LA, Erath HS) will suit up for LSU Alexandria and Brennan Maddox (Fairview, LA, Fairview HS) joins LSU Shreveport play both baseball and basketball.
Dane Dixon (Walker, LA, Walker HS) continues a steady pipeline of Bengals turned Ragin’ Cajuns by joining UL Lafayette. Gage Trahan (Maurice, LA, Vermilion Catholic HS) will also play in the Sun Belt Conference as he heads up to play at Little Rock.
Jacob Spell (Prairieville, LA, St. Amant HS) makes the longest trip to his next stop, Georgia Southwestern of the Peach Belt Conference.
More sophomores are expected to join the current 11 Bengals that have inked to play elsewhere. The sophomore class leaves LSUE with a 110-14 record, the best in school history.
The Bengals have seen 188 student-athletes under head coach Jeff Willis move on to four-year schools including this year’s sophomore class.
