Leesville police searching for woman missing since Mother’s Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a woman who has been missing since Mother’s Day.
Authorities say Shelby Ann Johnson Simmons was last seen with Corey Simmons in a Navy Blue PT Cruiser. The vehicle’s back window glass is broken out and may be covered with a plastic garbage bag.
Johnson has three children, whom the family says she hasn’t contacted since her disappearance.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Leesville Police Department at (337) 238-0331 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page. The report number 2019050341. They say anyone with information may also contact their local law enforcement agency.
