Juvenile crime increase as summer gets underway, sheriff’s office reminds public of curfew

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After the sun sets in Southwest Louisiana minors need to take a good look at the time because the year-round, parish-wide curfew is being enforced.
The curfew for Calcasieu Parish is 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on week days, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends. Commander Gene Pittman with Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says this applies to juveniles 16 years and younger.
Pittman says he has seen a dramatic increase in juvenile crime in the few weeks since school has been out.
“We’ve had 40 vehicle burglaries since school has been out, 34 of those have been left unlocked,” Pittman said. “Between 75 and 80 percent of vehicle burglaries in general are juveniles.”
He says being caught out past curfew is a misdemeanor for which both the child and parents can be held responsible.
"I think it's just like anything else in life when you have children, you need to be aware, you need to be involved, what's going on with your children,” Pittman said. “Where they're at, what they're doing, who they're running around with. I think peer group has a lot to do a lot of the time when kids get in trouble."
Pittman says the goal is to keep kids out of trouble and safe at home.
“But the bigger issue here is the kids that are up to no good when they’re out past curfew,” Pittman said. “There’s just really no good reason for a minor to be roaming about the streets after 11 o’clock at night. Nothing good is going to come of that.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.