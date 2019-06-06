FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances decreasing just in time for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a stormy night across Southwest Louisiana Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, but no major damage has been reported. Thankfully the rain moved on and left us with a pretty nice Thursday!
There is a chance that showers and storms could develop later tonight and again Friday ahead of a weak cold front dropping south into our area.
Friday will be warmer with highs topping out near the 90 degree mark and heat indices will range from 95 to 102. The chance of rain is 40% and possible anytime of day, although best chance will be in the afternoon hours.
By Saturday the bulk of the moisture should be moving out and we will return to a dry summer pattern. This means a 20% chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will likely reach the 90s again with heat indices near 100! This same weather pattern will remain in place through Monday. So the weekend looks pretty good for anything outdoors, just keep in mind it will be hot and there may be a few showers or storms around.
A weak cold front will arrive Tuesday of next week with a slight drop in humidity. .
We will continue to monitor the forecast and if anything changes we will let you know.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.