First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain coming to an end, but more rain is possible this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, the biggest rain threat is now gone. I do not expect any more severe weather today. There wills till be a few showers in a few places. Therefore, I have not taken out the rain chances completely. They are up to 60%. Through most of the day, we should not have to deal with any rain. It still would not hurt to take an umbrella with you today. Temperatures should be a little warmer since the rain chances are lower. Highs will be in the upper 80s. There should still be plenty of cloud cover with some sunshine at times.
This evening, the rain chances will go back up. I have them up to 60%. There will likely be a few storms as well. There will be basically a wave of rain that pushes through. This will possibly be falling apart once it gets close to us. Therefore, I do not think the rain will last too long. Then the rain chances will go back down by tonight.
Overnight, the rain chances should remain lower. I do not expect much rain, but I do have a 20% chance for a few showers. There will be a lot of clouds around that could bring some drizzle at times tonight. That is why I have not taken out the rain chance. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s, so it will be warm and muggy.
Friday will still have a lot of rain around as well. Rain chances have gone down to 40%, so there is some good news. There will still be heavy showers scattered across Southwest Louisiana. I think there will be more breaks in the rain this time, so we should not receive as much rain on Friday. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s near 90 degrees.
Saturday will also have more rain, but the rain chances will be lower. Right now, I have the rain chance at only 30%. There will still be a few lingering showers. These showers should not have the same heavy rain as Wednesday or Thursday. There is also the possibility of some sunshine too. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s. It should be a nice day.
Finally, by Sunday, the sunshine will be back. We will take a break from the rain. I have lowered the rain chance to 20%. So, any outdoor plans you may have this weekend should be saved for Sunday. Whether you do anything this weekend on Saturday or Sunday, I would not cancel any outdoor plans. It will still be humid, but at least the rain will be moving away. Temperatures will be hot again reaching the lower to mid 90s.
Next week will continue to have limited rain chances. There will be a 10% chance of rain everyday due to the hot temperatures and high humidity. That could help spark a few showers in the afternoon every day, so that’s why the rain chances are not zero. Temperatures should reach the 90s in the afternoon.
Later next week, there is some optimism. I decided to lower the rain chance to 10% all week long. So, that means there could be more sunshine and drier conditions. I’m still hesitant about taking the rain chance completely out, so we will wait until we get closer to see if the rain will still be possible. Temperatures should reach the 90s in the afternoon every day.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.