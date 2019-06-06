First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain coming to an end, but more rain is possible this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, the biggest rain threat is now gone. I do not expect any more severe weather today. There wills till be a few showers in a few places. Therefore, I have not taken out the rain chances completely. They are up to 60%. Through most of the day, we should not have to deal with any rain. It still would not hurt to take an umbrella with you today. Temperatures should be a little warmer since the rain chances are lower. Highs will be in the upper 80s. There should still be plenty of cloud cover with some sunshine at times.