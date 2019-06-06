Calls for residents to join national flood insurance program from Louisiana commissioner on insurance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Splashing around in water should only be something that happens in the shower or a swimming pool, not the floors of your home.
Shane Taylor lives in south Lake Charles and says in the 5 years he has been in his home, his home has flooded twice. The first time, he says he wasn't insured, so after that, he made sure to get his home covered.
"I just don't know how you could live down here and not have flood insurance,” Taylor said. “Even some places that aren't classified as flood zones now are starting to flood. A lot of stuff is flooding lately."
Jim Donelon is the Commissioner of Insurance for the state of Louisiana. He says having flood insurance in Louisiana is a necessity.
The national flood insurance program is currently on it’s 11th extension. Donelon says the current back and forth in Washington D.C. on extending the national flood insurance program may finally get a long term solution come September 30, when this current extension ends.
“That bipartisan coalition will, I think, come together again in the fall and authorize for 5 more years a continuation of the program,” Donelon said. “We need this federal program in order to have the resources necessary for those who work in those coastal areas.”
Taylor says having flood insurance for the second time he flooded made it all worth it.
“The fact that we had it this time was a very good thing,” Taylor said. “We still have it now, and we’re definitely going to keep it.”
