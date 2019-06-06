Flash flooding, potential tornado damage in Baton Rouge metro area

Flash flooding, potential tornado damage in Baton Rouge metro area
June 6, 2019 at 8:49 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 10:41 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB viewing area is currently under a flash flood warning until 11 a.m. We urge you to stay off the roads.

Inches of rain over a few hours caused major street flooding in many areas throughout the city.

Dozens of pictures of submerged vehicles have been submitted to the WAFB newsroom. Some are have water to the roof of the vehicle.

Reports of tornado damage is being investigated in Mid City Baton Rouge and in Livingston Parish.

The Baton Rouge General issued the following statement:

At approximately 8:15 am an area of severe weather passed over part of Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet campus. There are no injuries to report, and no interruption to patient care.
Additional damage reports include:

  • Possible tornado damage at an apartment located at 675 Wooddale Blvd. Residents being evacuated. No injuries reported.
  • A tree on Sarasota Drive in Central. No injuries.
  • Flooding at a refinery at Port Allen

The WAFB Storm Team is tracking this system. Conditions are expected to improve by the afternoon.

