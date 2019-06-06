Allen and Beauregard Parish receive grants for airport improvements

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced four grants for airport improvements and updates.
- The Leesville Airport will receive $52,000 for runway safety area improvements.
- The Minden Airport will receive $108,000 for runway rehabilitation.
- The Allen Parish Airport will receive $205,500 for airport master plan study updates.
- The Beauregard Parish Regional Airport will receive $600,000 for apron rehabilitation.
“Our local aviation industries are economic generators. They play an essential role in producing jobs, income and access to other markets for the surrounding communities and the state of Louisiana,” says Louisiana US. Representative Mike Johnson. "It is vital we continue to prioritize them and make sure they have the resources needed to run as efficiently and successfully as possible. We are thankful for the opportunity to make these improvements and look forward to the many great things to come as a result.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.