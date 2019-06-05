SWLA Arrest Report - June 4, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 4, 2019.
Amanda Constane East, 37, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired plates.
Eddie Cranston Edwards, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); contempt of court.
Garet Shane Hebert, 26, Sulphur: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Wendell Craig Lee, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
John Reed Weber, 44, Sulphur: Obstruction of a public passage; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dewanna Jennings Breaux, 40, Iowa: Unauthorized use of food stamp coupons over $500.
Kendal Shae Labbe, 33, Lafayette: First offense battery of a dating partner; property damage under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Mollie Rhea Yust, 28, Orange, TX: Contempt of court.
Ethan Thomas Hext, 19, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
James Farrell Picard, 36, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Walter V Cline, 38, Grand Marsh, WI: Speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Thomas Demond Plumber, 27, Ville Platte: Probation violation.
Xavier Jerome Morrow, 29, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.
Austin Patrick Anderson, 24, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); first offense battery of a dating partner; probation violation.
Richard Lewis Fontenot III, 18, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm or concealed carry by a felon; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); probation detainer; probation violation; contempt of court.
Diondra Lashon Jelks, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jeremy Isaiah Wyatt, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; property damage under $1,000; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer.
Joshua Scott Crawford, 44, Westlake: Contempt of court.
Raquel Renee Ardoin, 40, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Percy Cuba III, 40, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer.
Jairred Gerard Andrews, 29, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Ashly Renee Moreau, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor.
Chase Augustin Paul Dugas, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Marquese Timothy Drake, 18, Windsor Mill, MD: Unlawful use of 911; public intimidation and retaliation.
