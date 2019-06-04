Smith to Yankees highlights LSU’s Day 1 of MLB Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. (WAFB) - LSU junior shortstop Josh Smith from Catholic High was taken with the 67th pick in Monday’s MLB Draft, selected by the New York Yankees in the second round. Smith is the Tigers’ leading hitter this season, batting .346 with nine home runs and 41 RBI. His 68 runs scored ranks 4 in the SEC, and his 20 stolen bases ranks 5 in the league. Smith also ranks in the SEC’s top 10 for hits, batting average and on-base percentage.
LSU signee Daniel Espino, a righthanded pitcher from Georgia Premier Academy was taken in the first round with the number 24 pick by the Cleveland Indians, while Rece Hinds, a shortstop from IMG Academy in Florida and Jimmy Lewis, a righthanded pitcher from Lake Travis High School in Texas were both second round picks. Hinds went with the 49th pick to the Cincinnati Reds, while Lewis was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 78 selection.
The draft continues Tuesday at noon with rounds 3-10. It concludes Wednesday with rounds 11-40 starting at 11 a.m.
