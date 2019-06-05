McNeese’s Shane Selman drafted by the A’s

Selman, a fourth-year senior, completed his McNeese career with a Southland Conference Championship and a NCAA Regional appearance. In the regional, Selman lead the Cowboys offensively with a .444 batting average and three RBIs. Against Ohio State on Saturday, he went 2-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs. His second hit of the game, a single, tied him with Charlie Kingrey on the school's all-time total bases list with 417.