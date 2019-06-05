McNeese’s Shane Selman drafted by the A’s

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys had to wait until day three, but the Pokes made it six straight seasons with a draft pick in the MLB Draft when the Oakland Athletics selected Cowboy outfielder Shane Selman in the 21st round. The Barbe alum was the 644th selection in the draft.
Selman, a fourth-year senior, completed his McNeese career with a Southland Conference Championship and a NCAA Regional appearance. In the regional, Selman lead the Cowboys offensively with a .444 batting average and three RBIs. Against Ohio State on Saturday, he went 2-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs. His second hit of the game, a single, tied him with Charlie Kingrey on the school's all-time total bases list with 417.
Selman also finished his career second in the record book in at-bats (859); third in games started (215), games played (218), doubles (51), and home runs (38); fourth in hits (236) and RBIs (150); tied for sixth in runs scored (140) and triples (8); and tied for ninth in walks with 72.
Last season as a junior, Selman was picked in 39th round (1180th overall) by the Boston Red Sox. Selman elected to return to school for his senior season.
