McNeese pitcher Cayne Ueckert drafted by the Chicago Cubs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys big draft day continued on Wednesday when the Cowboys third selection came off the board in the 27th round. Pitcher Cayne Ueckert was drafted in the 27th round (822 overall) by the Chicago Cubs.
It’s the first time ever McNeese has had three players drafted in back-to-back seasons. It’s also the fourth time the Pokes have had three picks in the same year (2007, 2011, 2018, 2019).
Ueckert wrapped up his Cowboy career coming out of the bullpen and was effective down the stretch. From May 1-24, spanning six appearances, the senior allowed no runs in 5.2 innings. Overall, he finished the season pitching 54 innings with a 6.17 ERA. Ueckert complied 51 strikouts in 16 total appearances with 10 of them being starts.
In 2018, he appeared in 16 games and made eight starts. Ueckert compiled a 4-3 record with a 4.43 ERA while striking out out 58 batters in 65 innings. Ueckert earned his first college win after pitching seven innings of McNeese’s first-ever 9-inning no-hitter. He’d come in relief in the third inning before striking out five batters on 96 pitches.
He follows Shane Selman and Carson Maxwell as McNeese draft picks in the 2019 MLB Draft.
