McNeese pitcher Bryan King drafted by the Chicago Cubs

The lefty from Colorado had a strong start to his McNeese career in 2016. As a freshman, he was named to the 2016 Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American team. He was an integral part in the weekend rotation, producing a 6-4 overall record along with a 3.69 ERA, which ranked second best on the team. In 14 starts for the Pokes, King worked 70.2 frames and surrendered only 29 earned runs while having fanned 65 batters and walked 27.