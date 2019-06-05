McNeese pitcher Bryan King drafted by the Chicago Cubs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2019 McNeese Cowboys have made history. For the first-time-ever, the Cowboys had four players drafted in the same year. The new record was set when senior pitcher Bryan King was drafted in the 30th round (912 overall) by the Chicago Cubs. He joins fellow McNeese pitcher Cayne Ueckert as Cub draft picks.
King appeared in 73 games in his McNeese career and making 42 starts. He’d wrapped up his senior season with a 3.44 ERA in 23 appearances and three starts. He totaled 50 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched. King was strong out of the pen as the reliever only allowed more than one run once since March 24 (16 appearances).
The lefty from Colorado had a strong start to his McNeese career in 2016. As a freshman, he was named to the 2016 Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American team. He was an integral part in the weekend rotation, producing a 6-4 overall record along with a 3.69 ERA, which ranked second best on the team. In 14 starts for the Pokes, King worked 70.2 frames and surrendered only 29 earned runs while having fanned 65 batters and walked 27.
He follows Shane Selman, Carson Maxwell and Cayne Ueckert as McNeese draft picks in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.