McNeese 3B Carson Maxwell drafted by the Diamondbacks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys baseball team achieved plenty on the diamond in 2019 and the 2019 MLB Draft is a reflection of that. McNeese’s second selection on the day was Cowboy infielder Carson Maxwell. The third baseman was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 25th round (752 overall).
The senior wrapped up his McNeese career by earning third team All-Southland honors as well as a spot on the conference’s All-Defensive Team. Maxwell finished the year with a .278 batting average, tied for second in home runs with 10, had 16 doubles, two triples, 47 RBIs, and had an overall fielding percentage of .980, but didn’t make a single error in 109 fielding attempts of conference play for a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
Before coming to McNeese, Maxwell was a Junior College Division I All-American after hitting .443 for Galveston College. In addition, Maxwell slugged six home runs, 57 RBI and 27 doubles while scoring 50 runs. He led the JUCO ranks in doubles, while his hits total ranked sixth and batting average 11th.
He’s the second Cowboy drafted today, following outfielder Shane Selman.
