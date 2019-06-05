McNeese 3B Carson Maxwell drafted by the Diamondbacks

The senior wrapped up his McNeese career by earning third team All-Southland honors as well as a spot on the conference’s All-Defensive Team. Maxwell finished the year with a .278 batting average, tied for second in home runs with 10, had 16 doubles, two triples, 47 RBIs, and had an overall fielding percentage of .980, but didn’t make a single error in 109 fielding attempts of conference play for a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.