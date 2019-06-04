LSU outfielder selected by Baltimore Orioles

The junior has been the Tigers’ starting centerfielder since the 2017 season. In the 2018 season Watson started in 57 games in center field and batted a .308 (72-for-234) with 15 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 34 RBI, 47 runs and 14 steals. He was also named one of three outfielders on the 2018 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove team for NCAA Division I.