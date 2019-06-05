Louisiana scientists accused of stealing trade secrets from renowned Baton Rouge Water Institute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two scientists have been arrested and charged with attempting to steal trade secrets from the Water Institute of the Gulf, a hydrology research institution in Baton Rouge.
According to the indictment filed in Louisiana's Middle District court, Ehab Meselhe and Kelin Hu both worked at the water institute and conspired to knowingly steal and duplicate information about the Basin Wide Model, which predicts how the Mississippi Delta could change over time.
Meselhe, a professor at Tulane who was once honored for his contribution to the state’s coastal and master plan, resigned from the water institute in October 2018. Hu resigned in January 2019. Both joined another water research institution in Louisiana after their departure.
A records search indicates that institution was affiliated with Tulane University.
"The purpose of Meselhe and Hu's scheme was to steal and otherwise misappropriate a trade secret, that is, the Basin Wide Model, and use this trade secret for the economic benefit of Meselhe, Hu, and the other water research institute," the indictment reads.
The indictment alleges that Meselhe, while a professor at Tulane, instructed Hu to copy certain files from the water institute and send them to a private email.
"Make a full copy of the entire (project) folder to an external hard drive BEFORE you resign," Meselhe wrote to Hu in an email, according to the indictment. "Include the code itself, the post processing scripts, and everything also."
"Yes, I will do those," Hu responded, according to the indictment.
The indictment indicates that the Basin Wide Model gave the water institute an advantage in securing work contracts. If another institute had a similar model, the Baton Rouge water institute could lose out on certain deals and bids.
U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin released the following statement:
“Theft of proprietary information and intellectual property for personal gain will not be tolerated by this office, especially where the theft is from a research institution whose purpose is to study environmental impacts so that we can best protect our citizens from natural and man-made disasters and other coastal threats. Businesses, universities, and many other organizations like the Water Institute invest tremendous amounts of time, talent and money in creating proprietary information to advance their various missions – they should be protected too. I commend our prosecutor and the FBI for their outstanding efforts and for leading a complex investigation that culminated in this indictment. I would also like to acknowledge the quick response from the Baton Rouge Police Department in bringing this very important matter to our attention.”
This matter was initiated by Baton Rouge Police Department and is being investigated by the Baton Rouge Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Brian Frazier.
