Local teachers react to House passing teacher pay raises

“I was very happy to hear about it,” Alex Blair, a high school math teacher, said. “My only real concern is that it’s only scheduled for four years, which means at the end of four years, it could go away for us. Another concern is while it does bring us up to the southern average for teacher pay rates, there is a problem with being average, in that while you’re over half the people, you’re also under half. McNeese is having problems getting people into teaching because of the pay issue. Right now, you can go to Houston, Texas and make $10,000 a year more than you would working here as a starting teacher. Now, they have other issues obviously, but 10 grand is hard to walk away from.”