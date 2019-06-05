Local teachers react to House passing teacher pay raises

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana House unanimously passed legislation giving state teachers a $1,000 pay raise and school support workers a $500 raise.
Local teachers say they’re happy with the raise that will take effect next school year.
“Yeah, it’s a good start," Tiffany Guillory, a middle school enrichment teacher, said. "It’s a good conversation to get it started. You know, it’s step by step. Right now we have the thousand and hopefully in the next four years we will see a huge difference.”
“I was very happy to hear about it,” Alex Blair, a high school math teacher, said. “My only real concern is that it’s only scheduled for four years, which means at the end of four years, it could go away for us. Another concern is while it does bring us up to the southern average for teacher pay rates, there is a problem with being average, in that while you’re over half the people, you’re also under half. McNeese is having problems getting people into teaching because of the pay issue. Right now, you can go to Houston, Texas and make $10,000 a year more than you would working here as a starting teacher. Now, they have other issues obviously, but 10 grand is hard to walk away from.”
Governor John Bel Edwards says he hopes the pay raises will help with teacher shortages in the state and that Louisiana teachers make less than the Southern regional average.
“Living on a teacher’s salary straight out of college it’s actually pretty decent, but as you get on in life and start paying for family, housing, cars, college for my kids, money is definitely tighter than it could be,” Blair said. “Teaching starts off at a decent rate. The problem is that teaching doesn’t increase the way others do.”
“For me, I just got married,” Guillory said. “Thinking about adding my husband to my insurance was a huge deal. That’s an extra $600, that’s an extra $300 for this. Plus, us teachers, we have big hearts and we buy a lot of things for our students. You have to budget that in for our classrooms. Sometimes that $150 doesn’t cover everything we need.”
“It’s nice to have at least that,” Blair said. “Every teacher I have ever spoken with, at some point in time, will take out of their own pocket and put it towards their classroom.”
While they both came into the profession differently, they both enjoy their career for the same reason: making a difference.
“I come from a family of educators,” Guillory said. “It’s kind of been a legacy for my family to have nurturing jobs. I became a teacher because I love music. I love arts. I have a gift of passing that along very easily, so I enjoy sharing that with my students, watching them grow. i even have students in college right now getting out and they are starting careers. Just to see how one thing I might have said one day in my teaching made a difference in their life today.”
“I came to teaching late in life,” Blair said. “I started off working at the plants. I decided I wanted to do something that had a longer lasting impact that felt like I was doing something that would mean something in the community.”
They say when it comes to salary, the area has been losing teachers to Texas schools.
“I was actually just talking to a third year teacher today that has an interview to go to the Houston area, so it’s happening all the time," Guillory said. "You know, we are losing great teachers in our area to money.”
“I was speaking with someone earlier today and pointing out that if I were to go to Conroe, Texas right now I could make $12,000 a year more,” Blair said. “I’ve spoken with several people who have left the area for salary related reasons. Most teachers are not the primary bread winners that I’ve noticed or that I’ve spoken to, but definitely when they are, their pay becomes a key factor in whether they are going to stay or not.”
The raise will be in effect for four years.
“It’s a good start," Blair said. "We just need to make sure to continue on with this so we don’t fall behind again. While we are increasing our pay rate, so is everybody else. We may be average at the moment, but it may be in a few years that we may have to do something else.”
The pay raise will go into effect the 2019-2020 school year.
