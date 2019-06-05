First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers and heavy rain at times today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, there will be a lot of rain. I have increased the rain chance up to 70%. Keep the umbrella with you all day long. The rain will be possible just about anytime throughout the day. At times, the rain will be heavy. There could be some street flooding since there could be a lot of rain in a short period of time, so use caution. In fact, a Flash Flood watch is now in effect until Thursday evening. The good news is that it will not be one long continuous event, so there will be breaks in the rain at times. More good news is that the temperature will be much cooler today. Highs are in the 80s.