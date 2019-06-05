First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers and heavy rain at times today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, there will be a lot of rain. I have increased the rain chance up to 70%. Keep the umbrella with you all day long. The rain will be possible just about anytime throughout the day. At times, the rain will be heavy. There could be some street flooding since there could be a lot of rain in a short period of time, so use caution. In fact, a Flash Flood watch is now in effect until Thursday evening. The good news is that it will not be one long continuous event, so there will be breaks in the rain at times. More good news is that the temperature will be much cooler today. Highs are in the 80s.
This evening, there will still be a good amount of rain around us. It’s hard to tell where the heaviest rain will be since the models are having a tough time figuring out the rain today. So, if you have any evening plans, just be prepared for more rain. There is a slight chance there will not be any rain around you at the time, but more is likely on its way tonight. Temperatures should be in the upper 70s and 80s this evening.
Overnight, there is a good chance the rain will still be around. The computer models are having a hard time forecasting the rain and usually flip flop back and forth about the amount of rain and when it will be arriving. I still believe there will be more rain overnight. At times, the rain should be heavy. The rain will likely carry over into Thursday morning.
Thursday looks like there will be more rain. As mention previously, the computer models are having a hard time with the rain so far, so looking ahead brings more uncertainty. So, I think there will be a few breaks every now and then, but there will be heavy rain all in the meantime. The computer models are trying to insist that the rain may come to an end or at least take a break by the late afternoon and evening but will have to wait and see how that plays out. As of now, I have the rain chances staying at 70%.
Friday will still have a lot of rain around as well. Rain chances remain at 60%. There will still be heavy showers scattered throughout the day. I think there will be more breaks in the rain this time, so we should not receive as much rain on Friday. Temperatures will warm up to the 80s near 90 degrees.
Saturday will also have more rain, but the rain chances will be lower. Right now, I have the rain chance at only 30%. There will still be a few lingering showers. These showers should not have the same heavy rain as Wednesday or Thursday. There is also the possibility of some sunshine too. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
Finally, by Sunday, the sunshine will be back. We will take a break from the rain. I only have a 20% chance we see any showers on Sunday. So, any outdoor plans you may have this weekend should be saved for Sunday. Either way, I would not cancel any weekend plans. Temperatures will be hot again reaching the lower to mid 90s.
Next week will continue to have limited rain chances. There will be a 20% chance of rain everyday due to the hot temperatures and high humidity. That will likely help spark a few showers in the afternoon every day. Temperatures should reach the 90s in the afternoon. This is typically what we would see in a summertime pattern.
Later next week though, there is some optimism. I am keeping the 20% for now, but there is some indication that there will not be as much rain. So, there could be more sunshine and drier conditions. I’m still hesitant about taking the rain chance completely out, so we will wait until we get closer to see if the rain will still be possible.
