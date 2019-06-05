FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain likely through Friday

The computer models continue to have a difficult time with predicting where and when the next round of rain will occur. For now, I am going with the worst-case scenario which calls for 7-10 inches of rain south of the Intracoastal Waterway, 4-7 inches for areas south of US Hwy 190, and 1-3 inches farther north. There could be localized spots that receive far less or much more rainfall than indicated, but that is a good average for the worst-case scenario. Considering how dry we have been the past few weeks this should limit the widespread flooding risk, except near the coast where the heaviest rain likely occurs. However, it is worth noting that if rain falls at a rapid rate there could be street flooding anywhere. The greatest risk for heavy rain may occur overnight if a second round of rain and storms develops as currently shown by most of the computer models.