FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain likely through Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana through Thursday evening. We have already seen widespread rainfall especially south of I-10 with 1-3 inches of rain falling in these areas. Areas north of I-10 have seen far lower rainfall totals generally less than 1 inch in most areas. The rain weakens considerably as it moves farther inland. This scenario will likely continue into Thursday with the heaviest rain occurring near the coast and lighter amounts north of I-10.
The computer models continue to have a difficult time with predicting where and when the next round of rain will occur. For now, I am going with the worst-case scenario which calls for 7-10 inches of rain south of the Intracoastal Waterway, 4-7 inches for areas south of US Hwy 190, and 1-3 inches farther north. There could be localized spots that receive far less or much more rainfall than indicated, but that is a good average for the worst-case scenario. Considering how dry we have been the past few weeks this should limit the widespread flooding risk, except near the coast where the heaviest rain likely occurs. However, it is worth noting that if rain falls at a rapid rate there could be street flooding anywhere. The greatest risk for heavy rain may occur overnight if a second round of rain and storms develops as currently shown by most of the computer models.
Use caution on area roadways and do not drive through flooded streets if you do not know how deep the water is. You can check the radar anytime using our KPLC First Alert Weather app on your smartphone, the app can be downloaded here: www.kplctv.com/apps
By Saturday the bulk of the moisture should be moving out and we will return to a more typical summer pattern. This means a 30% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will likely reach the 90s again with heat indices near 100!
Sunday through Tuesday will be warmer with highs reaching the low 90s and heat indices ranging from 98 to 105! I do not expect as many showers, but I am leaving the rain chance at 20%. There could be some isolated showers or storms in the afternoon hours.
A weak cold front may arrive Tuesday of next week with a slight drop in humidity. But that is not set in stone and the forecast could change.
We will continue to monitor the forecast and if anything changes we will let you know.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.