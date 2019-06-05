Boil advisory lifted for Broad Street, Goodman Road area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for residents in the Broad Street, Goodman Road area.
The boil advisory was put into effect for residents and businesses on Broad Street, between Goodman and Bunker roads. It also affected the residents and businesses on the streets immediately north of Broad, between Goodman and Bunker roads, including Hackberry, Jones and Oak streets.
Calcasieu Parish announced on Wednesday that Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 lifted the boil advisory after receiving the all clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health.
The advisory was issued on June 3 because of a water main break.
