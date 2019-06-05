Boil advisory for Lake Charles along parts of Prien Lake Rd.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has issued a precautionary boil advisory for the area along Prien Lake Road between Second Avenue and Center Street.
The advisory is due to a break along a 8-inch water main line which caused water pressure in the area to dip below the required level.
The Lake Charles Water Division is working to mend the line and water is expected to be restored later today, though the boil advisory will likely last through the end of the week.
