SWLA Arrest Report - June 3, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 3, 2019.
Joseph Gilbert Benjamin II, 38, Iowa: Out of state detainer.
Keilyn Deshawn Williams, 20, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms.
Michael Wayne Patrick Jr., 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse, serious bodily injury; contempt of court.
Luke Nafeth Khaledmobed, 25, Montevallo, AL: Probation violation.
Jesse Rae Lebleu, 59, Kinder: Stalking.
Ashely Nicole Spearing, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jennifer Rose Brady, 27, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Destrey Lee Davis, 53, Vinton: Federal detainer.
Rebecca Elisabeth Word, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.
Candace LeAnn Ingram, 31, Sulphur: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Natasha Aline Norwood, 39, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $500; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; second offense possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerome Lashley Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Creation, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Gregory Duane Landry, 43, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Chase Matthew Griffiths, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Julio Ceasar Acevedo, 42, Domestic abuse, child endangerment.
Chad Michael Touchet Jr., 18, Roanoke: Contraband in a penal institution; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana (14 grams or less); criminal conspiracy.
Devondra Renee Coco, 18, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana (14 grams or less).
